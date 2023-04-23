2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Summit County Speedway, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for two men who are wanted for armed robbery at a Speedway early Sunday morning, according to a Springfield Township Facebook post.

Police say the armed robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 1275 Canton Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

The two suspects held the workers at knifepoint, officers say.

Police say the suspects took store merchandise and attempted to take money from the cash register.

Police say that the video in their Facebook post does not show a clear picture of the suspects, however, they are hoping someone will recognize the clothing that was worn during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this armed robbery contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 330-733-1061.

