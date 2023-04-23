2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old infant.

Avah Fay Richmond was last seen on April 22, 2023, in Hartsville, Tennessee, according to TBI. She is described to be 24 inches tall, weighs about 15 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she is in the company of 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond. He is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown and blue eyes.

Police believe 5-month-old Avah Richmond is traveling with 41-year-old Ryan Richmond. Avah was...
Police believe 5-month-old Avah Richmond is traveling with 41-year-old Ryan Richmond. Avah was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee on April 22, 2023.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The two may be traveling in a dark green spray-painted Dodge Ram pickup truck. Authorities are unaware of their direction of travel.

Anyone with information on Avah’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
Stock image.
First responders on scene of 2-alarm fire in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
The man was found with a blood alcohol content of 0.192, over two times the legal limit in the...
Stark County man charged with 5th OVI, OHSP says