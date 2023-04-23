2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canton man arrested after breaking into Stark County American Freight store, police say

Perry Township Police in Stark County
Perry Township Police in Stark County(Perry Township Police in Stark County)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man was arrested after breaking into an American Freight Furniture and Appliance store on Sunday morning, according to a Perry Township police press release.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at 4345 Lioncoln Way East, at the American Freight store around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived they noticed forced entry into the building and located the suspect inside the building where he was attempting to flee, police say.

Police say, officers set up a perimeter and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police identified the suspect as Joel Hernandez Montenegro, 25, of Canton, and was arrested and booked into the Stark County jail for safecracking, breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of criminal tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also booked on outstanding warrants from the Canton Police Department for failure to appear M-1 theft, and the Jackson Township Police Department for failure to appear M-1 theft and constructing official business M-2.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

Darius Garland
Darius Garland
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Summit County Speedway, police say
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Summit County Speedway, police say
2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Summit County Speedway, police say
A grand jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Friday...
Grand jury indicts 20-year-old accused of vandalizing Geauga County church with Molotov cocktails