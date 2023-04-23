Canton man arrested after breaking into Stark County American Freight store, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man was arrested after breaking into an American Freight Furniture and Appliance store on Sunday morning, according to a Perry Township police press release.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at 4345 Lioncoln Way East, at the American Freight store around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived they noticed forced entry into the building and located the suspect inside the building where he was attempting to flee, police say.

Police say, officers set up a perimeter and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police identified the suspect as Joel Hernandez Montenegro, 25, of Canton, and was arrested and booked into the Stark County jail for safecracking, breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of criminal tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also booked on outstanding warrants from the Canton Police Department for failure to appear M-1 theft, and the Jackson Township Police Department for failure to appear M-1 theft and constructing official business M-2.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.