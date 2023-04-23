2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana

The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system of Greenwood resident Bryan Bunton. (BRYAN BUNTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenwood, Ind. (CNN) - A loud boom Friday night had concerned residents in central Indiana asking questions.

A resident of Greenwood, Indiana, picked up on his home security system what appears to be a bright light flying across the sky, followed by a loud booming sound. A resident in Westfield, Indiana, also caught the sound on his home video system.

A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system. (MARK ZIELES)

Emergency management officials said the sound was likely a sonic boom caused by a meteor.

The explanation lines up with reports from pilots in Kentucky who said they saw a meteor to the north.

The National Weather Service also picked up something that could have been a meteor on its lightning detection system, which has picked up meteorites in the past.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
A resident of Westfield, Indiana picked up the sound of a sonic boom on his home video system....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom alarms residents in Indiana
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom caused by meteor startles residents in Indiana
The Amber Alert for 5-month-old Avah Richmond has been canceled.
Tennessee infant found safe, Amber Alert canceled