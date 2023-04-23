Cavs swept in NY, on brink of elimination
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett combined for 55 points as the Knicks beat Cleveland 102-93 Sunday in game 4 of the NBA playoffs.
New York takes a 3-1 series lead after sweeping games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.
Donovan Mitchell struggled for Cleveland, scoring 11 points on 5 of 18 shooting with 6 turnovers.
Darius Garland led the Cavs with 23 after scoring just 2 in the first half. He also had 10 assists.
The Cavs shot just 26 percent from 3-point range (6 for 23).
The Knicks had a 47-33 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards.
Game 5 is Wednesday in Cleveland.
