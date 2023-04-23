2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavs swept in NY, on brink of elimination

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the first half...
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett combined for 55 points as the Knicks beat Cleveland 102-93 Sunday in game 4 of the NBA playoffs.

New York takes a 3-1 series lead after sweeping games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Donovan Mitchell struggled for Cleveland, scoring 11 points on 5 of 18 shooting with 6 turnovers.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 23 after scoring just 2 in the first half. He also had 10 assists.

The Cavs shot just 26 percent from 3-point range (6 for 23).

The Knicks had a 47-33 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James walks to the bench...
Jeff Benedict, author of “LeBron,” looks back at The Decision
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle reacts after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center...
Julius Randle on Jarrett Allen takedown: ‘My kids beat me up worse’
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward...
“LeBron” author on what’s most impressive about King James
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley dunks against the New York Knicks during the second...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide for Games 3, 4, 5