Cavs swept in NY, on brink of elimination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett combined for 55 points as the Knicks beat Cleveland 102-93 Sunday in game 4 of the NBA playoffs.

JALEN BRUNSON FROM DOWNTOWN 💦



GET TO ABC FOR THE 4Q 🍿 pic.twitter.com/14adSjd4a4 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2023

The RJ Barrett Revolution WILL BE TELEVISED pic.twitter.com/43avLkptLD — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) April 23, 2023

New York takes a 3-1 series lead after sweeping games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Donovan Mitchell struggled for Cleveland, scoring 11 points on 5 of 18 shooting with 6 turnovers.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 23 after scoring just 2 in the first half. He also had 10 assists.

The Cavs shot just 26 percent from 3-point range (6 for 23).

The Knicks had a 47-33 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive boards.

JB Bickerstaff is a good coach. I hope he’s the long-term coach for the Cavs. YOUNG team he’s done a great job with.



But Thibs is a Jedi Master, man. All he does is scheme. Knows every wrinkle of every team, player, coach in the league. — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) April 23, 2023

Game 5 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.