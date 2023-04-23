First responders on scene of 2-alarm fire in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire officials are still on the scene of a fire in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Cleveland Fire Department officials confirmed the fire started at 6:15 a.m. in the 16700 block of Westfield Avenue.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the fire was upgraded to a 2-2-2 alarm fire in order to protect buildings surrounding the location of the fire.

Officials did not confirm if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

