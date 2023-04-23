2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

First responders on scene of 2-alarm fire in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood

Stock image.
Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire officials are still on the scene of a fire in Cleveland Sunday morning.

Cleveland Fire Department officials confirmed the fire started at 6:15 a.m. in the 16700 block of Westfield Avenue.

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the fire was upgraded to a 2-2-2 alarm fire in order to protect buildings surrounding the location of the fire.

Officials did not confirm if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

The man was found with a blood alcohol content of 0.192, over two times the legal limit in the...
Stark County man charged with 5th OVI, OHSP says
City of Akron signs joint stipulated temporary order concerning protest responses
City of Akron signs joint stipulated temporary order concerning protest responses
Akron Police say there was no finding of excessive force for their use of pepper spray during a protest last week