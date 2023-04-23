2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts 20-year-old accused of vandalizing Geauga County church with Molotov cocktails

A grand jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Friday levied new charges against the 20-year-old man accused of using Molotov cocktails to vandalize a Geauga County church last month.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A grand jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Friday levied new charges against the 20-year-old man accused of using Molotov cocktails to vandalize a Geauga County church last month.

The vandalization of the Community Church of Chesterland, located at 11984 Caves Rd., occurred during the evening of March 24.

The church hosted a Drag Queen Story Hour on April 1, one week after being vandalized.

Cleveland FBI officials arrested Aimenn Penny, of Alliance, on March 31 and charged him with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

A grand jury on April 20 indicted Penny on four charges, according to court records:

  • One count of obstruction of persons in the free exercise of religious beliefs
  • Two counts of arson
  • One count of receiving or possessing a destructive device

19 News has obtained a copy of the indictment, which can be viewed in full below:

Court records obtained by 19 News at the time of Penny’s arrest revealed a search of his residence, revealing a hand-written manifesto containing ideological statements, a Nazi flag, Nazi memorabilia, a White Lives Matter of Ohio t-shirt, a gas mask, multiple rolls of blue painters tape, and gas cans, among other items.

Court records also said Penny was previously involved in a group protesting a similar event in Wadsworth.

Penny is currently being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

