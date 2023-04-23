Stark County man charged with 5th OVI, OHSP says
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol charged a Stark County man with his fifth OVI offense during a traffic stop earlier this month in Tuscarawas County.
An OHSP spokesperson said troopers pulled the man over on U.S. 250 in Dennison at 7:52 p.m. on April 15 for a moving violation.
Officials said troopers administered field sobriety tests after the driver displayed signs of being impaired.
Troopers then arrested the man, later identified as 64-year-old John Peters Jr., from North Lawrence, for OVI.
Officials said Peters submitted to a breath test where he had a blood alcohol content of 0.192, over two times the legal limit in the state of Ohio.
Troopers charged Peters with speed, failure to wear a safety belt and operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Peters will have an initial call in the Tuscarawas County Court Southern District at 1 p.m. on May 2.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.