28-year-old man killed in Cleveland shooting, suspect in custody, police say

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man was killed and a suspect is in custody after a shooting late Sunday night, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at West 34th Street for a man shot around 11:10 p.m.

Officers located the victim on the porch with a gunshot wound to his chest, police say.

Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to MetroHealth, where he was pronounced deceased, police say.

The suspect is the victim’s girlfriend and she was taken into custody for the shooting, police say.

This shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

