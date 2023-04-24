82-year-old man held at gun point and robbed, police looking for suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the people they believe held an 82-year-old man at gunpoint and robbed him in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

It happened on April 14th at 9 a.m. on St. Clair and E. 101st. The police released the pictures below. Their hope is that someone comes forward and identifies these suspects.

Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old man. (Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old man. (Cleveland Police)

The elderly man tells 19 News that there were three suspects. He says the morning it happened, he was on his way to buy a car. He had $6,500 and a bank card on him. Police say the men stole the cash and card. After that the men ran away.

The man tells 19 News he believes one of the suspects were young, maybe teenagers, and one had a chipped tooth.

“It just shows you this neighborhood is not safe. No matter what age you are,” said Mikey Larry, the owner of Moe’s Tire & Auto. “I mean it will come out sooner or later, and when it does they’ll get caught. Because the neighborhood does talk.”

Larry’s auto shop is in the Glenville neighborhood. He says, it upsets him that people would treat someone this poorly.

The 82-year-old walked away with a couple of scrapes. The man will be okay. He says he’s hopeful that the police will catch these men.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.