2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

82-year-old man held at gun point and robbed, police looking for suspects

By Katie Tercek
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the people they believe held an 82-year-old man at gunpoint and robbed him in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

It happened on April 14th at 9 a.m. on St. Clair and E. 101st. The police released the pictures below. Their hope is that someone comes forward and identifies these suspects.

Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an...
Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old man.(Cleveland Police)
Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an...
Cleveland Police are looking for these suspects. They believe the men assaulted and robbed an 87-year-old man.(Cleveland Police)

The elderly man tells 19 News that there were three suspects. He says the morning it happened, he was on his way to buy a car. He had $6,500 and a bank card on him. Police say the men stole the cash and card. After that the men ran away.

The man tells 19 News he believes one of the suspects were young, maybe teenagers, and one had a chipped tooth.

“It just shows you this neighborhood is not safe. No matter what age you are,” said Mikey Larry, the owner of Moe’s Tire & Auto. “I mean it will come out sooner or later, and when it does they’ll get caught. Because the neighborhood does talk.”

Larry’s auto shop is in the Glenville neighborhood. He says, it upsets him that people would treat someone this poorly.

The 82-year-old walked away with a couple of scrapes. The man will be okay. He says he’s hopeful that the police will catch these men.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

19 News 3-4 p.m.
34-year-old man found murdered in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
Cleveland councilmembers aim to eliminate over $180 million in medical debt
Cleveland councilmembers aim to eliminate over $180 million in medical debt
The building once a church on E 49th Street is not a full time recovery home.
House of Worship transforms to house of recovery
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg
Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin