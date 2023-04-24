2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton Center Mall evacuated following structure fire

Stock image.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Center Mall was evacuated Sunday evening following a structure fire inside the mall.

Canton fire officials said first responders arrived at the mall at 6:14 p.m. on April 23 after receiving reports of a fire in a maintenance area at the mall, located at 4000 W. Tuscarawas St.

Officials said firefighters immediately evacuated the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Nobody was hurt as a result of the blaze.

The building was ventilated following the fire and a restoration company came to secure the building and begin repairs.

Officials confirmed the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

