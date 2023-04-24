2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metro Schools want parents to weigh in on final two candidates for CEO

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is giving parents the chance to review, and...
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is giving parents the chance to review, and comment on the final two candidates for the next CEO.(Source: Cleveland Metropolitan School District)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The search for a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) CEO is down to two candidates and the district is giving parents and Clevelanders the chance to weigh in on the process.

The final candidates are Dr. Warren Morgan and Dr. Rocky Torres, who both have held pervious jobs within CMSD.

A new CEO search website has been launched giving parents a chance to watch videos, read bios and eventually even see student interview of both Morgan and Torres.

On late Monday afternoon, student interviews and parent/caregiver interviews will be posted to the site.

Once parents have reviewed the candidates, CMSD is asking people to submit feedback, in a feature that will also go live late this afternoon.

Both the videos and the chance to submit comments will remain up on the site until 5:00 p.m. on Thurs. April 27.

