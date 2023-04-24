Cleveland Police: 34-year-old man killed in a shooting Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was killed during a shooting that happened late Sunday night, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a call at East 143rd Street for a man shot, around 11:08 p.m.

Police located the victim inside of the home on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his head and body, officials say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators indicate that the victim was dropped off at the address, known for drug activity, and was shot by someone inside the house.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5434.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

