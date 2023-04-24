2 Strong 4 Bullies
Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....
FILE - Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.

“For the last three-and-a-half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time,” he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and he had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.

He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s. “Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting.”

Lewis’ big screen credits include “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Vamps” and TV appearances on everything from “7th Heaven” to “George Lopez” and “BoJack Horseman” to “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

