Hocking Hills homicide: 3 arrested after 22-year-old man stabbed to death in cabin

LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were arrested after a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a Hocking Hills rental cabin over the weekend, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sheriff Lanny North said the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center got a call reporting a man may have been stabbed during an altercation at a rental cabin on Sullivan Road on April 23.

The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit and Hocking County EMS rushed to the scene to find a 22-year-old man suffering from stab wounds, North stated.

Medics flew the victim to Grant Medical Center, according to North.

Hocking County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to the cabin to process and collect evidence from the scene, North said.

North said witnesses were interviewed on the incident and released.

Detectives learned the suspect immediately took off after the stabbing, and were led to believe the suspect was headed to Fairfield County, according to North.

Authorities reached out to Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to assist.

North said the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office quickly got in touch with a man and woman who were persons of interest this ongoing investigation.

Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Leif P. Bickel identified them as 20-year-old Isaac Tyler Pence of Carroll and 21-year-old Sabra Sue Flagg of Lancaster.

Pence and Flagg were taken to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office where they were later interviewed by detectives, said Bickel.

A representative from Grant Medical Center then called the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office reporting the victim had died from his injuries, according to North.

The Franklin County Coroner is conducting the autopsy, North said.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Charles D. Starner of Lancaster.

Pence was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for murder on a $1,000,000 bond at 7:28 p.m. on April 23, inmate records showed.

Court records showed Pence pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 24.

He will be under GPS house arrest if his bond is posted, and must not have any contact with Sabra Flagg, according to court records.

Sabra Sue Flagg was booked into Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail for obstructing justice on a $1,000,000 bond at 5:43 p.m. on April 23, inmate records showed.

Court records showed she pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on April 24.

She would also be placed under GPS house arrest if her bond is posted and must not have any contact with Pence, according to court records.

Bickel said 22-year-old Bryce England of Lancaster was arrested and charged with misconduct at am emergency scene.

He was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on $1,000 bond, records showed.

Court records showed he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on April 24.

England posted bond and was released, according to Bickel.

He was also instructed to not have any contact with Pence nor Flagg, court records showed.

