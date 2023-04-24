Kia stolen from Metro Hospital parking garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help find the suspects of a car theft from earlier this month.

According to police, on April 16, two men were seen on surveillance cameras entering Metro Hospital’s parking garage and taking a taupe color 2015 Kia Soul.

Anyone with information on on the crime is asked to call Detective Thompson at 216-623-5220.

