Manny Ramirez, Dale Mitchell to be inducted into Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced Manny Ramirez and Dale Mitchell will be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Congrats, Manny and Dale!

Ramirez spent 8 years in Cleveland after being drafted 13th overall in 1993.

A club press release said Ramirez was one of baseball’s “most feared sluggers,” while adding three Silver Slugger awards to his name throughout his career.

Ramirez also holds the franchise record for RBI’s with 165.

Mitchell, who spent nearly his entire career in Cleveland, was a part of the 1948 World Series championship team.

The former Army Air Force veteran holds the second-most triples in franchise history with 23, with the 14th-best batting average of .314.

Ramirez and Mitchell will be enshrined in the 18th induction class on Aug. 19 when the Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers.

