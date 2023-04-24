2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Manny Ramirez, Dale Mitchell to be inducted into Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame

Manny Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians is shown at bat against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland,...
Manny Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians is shown at bat against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(Mark Duncan | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Monday announced Manny Ramirez and Dale Mitchell will be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Ramirez spent 8 years in Cleveland after being drafted 13th overall in 1993.

A club press release said Ramirez was one of baseball’s “most feared sluggers,” while adding three Silver Slugger awards to his name throughout his career.

Ramirez also holds the franchise record for RBI’s with 165.

Mitchell, who spent nearly his entire career in Cleveland, was a part of the 1948 World Series championship team.

The former Army Air Force veteran holds the second-most triples in franchise history with 23, with the 14th-best batting average of .314.

Ramirez and Mitchell will be enshrined in the 18th induction class on Aug. 19 when the Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, in his major league debut, delivers during...
WATCH: Cleveland Guardians LHP Logan Allen strikes out 8 in MLB debut
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Guardians hang on to take series finale in Detroit, 3-2
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Reviewed call aids Nats’ rally in 7-6 win over Guardians