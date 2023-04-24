STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot on April 19th.

Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say (Streetsboro Police Department)

Police say that an elderly woman was sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot when a woman informed her that there was a tack lodged in her rear tire.

Once the victim got out of her vehicle to inspect her tires, a man in a blue shirt stole credit cards from her purse that was left in the car, police say.

Officers say the store’s surveillance footage showed the presence of another male wearing a white shirt who may have been serving as a lookout.

If you are able to identify any of these individuals or any information related to this incident call Officer Colvin at 330-626-4976.

