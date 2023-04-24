2 Strong 4 Bullies
Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say

Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot on April 19th.

Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say

Police say that an elderly woman was sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot when a woman informed her that there was a tack lodged in her rear tire.

Once the victim got out of her vehicle to inspect her tires, a man in a blue shirt stole credit cards from her purse that was left in the car, police say.

Officers say the store’s surveillance footage showed the presence of another male wearing a white shirt who may have been serving as a lookout.

Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say

If you are able to identify any of these individuals or any information related to this incident call Officer Colvin at 330-626-4976.

