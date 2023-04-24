Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are searching for multiple suspects who robbed an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot on April 19th.
Police say that an elderly woman was sitting in her car in a grocery store parking lot when a woman informed her that there was a tack lodged in her rear tire.
Once the victim got out of her vehicle to inspect her tires, a man in a blue shirt stole credit cards from her purse that was left in the car, police say.
Officers say the store’s surveillance footage showed the presence of another male wearing a white shirt who may have been serving as a lookout.
If you are able to identify any of these individuals or any information related to this incident call Officer Colvin at 330-626-4976.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.