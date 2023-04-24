Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix in the area today; chilly pattern persists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jet stream is well to our south. A broad upper level low is over the Great Lakes region and the Northeast. This is keeping our area cooler than normal. We don’t see any big changes happening the next several days. Disturbances, or “spokes” of energy rotating around the upper low will keep us unsettled. A chilly west wind off of Lake Erie is producing a lake effect winter mix. You can see some wet snow, snow pellets, or rain. The best risk is along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. High temperatures today only in the 45 to 50 degree range. Some clearing takes places later tonight. This will allow many temperatures to fall to at least 30 degrees. There will be some in the 20s early tomorrow morning. Another disturbance rolls through later tomorrow. Look for another round of showers late day and Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.