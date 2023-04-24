One dead in Cleveland RTA bus crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a Cleveland RTA bus and a 2006 Mitsubishi ended with one dead, according to Cleveland police.

Police said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, they responded to the 1800 block of Chester Avenue for the report of a crash.

When they arrived, they discovered a Mitsubishi crashed into the side of an RTA bus.

Police said the bus was headed westbound on Chester Avenue heading toward East 18th Street, with a flashing yellow traffic signal.

The Mitsubishi, heading northbound on East 18th, sped toward Chester, with a flashing red traffic signal.

According to police, the Mitsubishi didn’t stop at the intersection, crashing into the left side of the bus.

The driver of the Mitsubishi died as a result of the crash, police said.

Police have not identified the driver at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.