A sewer project to address flooding in North Royalton and Parma will shut down a portion of Sprague Road for 2 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sprague Road that travels through two Northeast Ohio suburbs will close for 60 days beginning Monday, April 24, and the detours could affect your commute.

A 200-foot stretch of Sprague Road east of Thornhurst Drive will close for a two-month period, due to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Big Creek Flood Reduction project.

Ruth White lives on Sprague Road and says the work to alleviate flooding is long overdue, but, she’s also worried about the temporary inconvenience of how long it will take her to get home, “I think it’s going to be a mess. I’m scared because I don’t know if it’s going to completely shut down the street and it’s going to take half an hour to get home -- or if it’s going to take that long to get our mail.”

Detour signs have already been posted like a road map to help drivers get to where they’re going in the normally heavily congested area.

But, some say the temporary rerouting of traffic is worth it to fix a much bigger problem, like flooding that’s plagued North Royalton and Parma for years. Michelle Vaccariello has lived in the area 9 years and has experienced more flooding than she cares to remember, “We actually had 14 inches of water in our basement and lost everything due to the flood. We’ve had to replace a hot water tank, a washer and dryer, so, yes, it’s very costly.”

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will work to fix the flooding issues over the next 2 months, “The work that will be done they will be breaking up both sides of Sprague Road. They will be putting in culvert pipes. They will be rerouting the stream, it will basically be closed the way it is now, and will be redirected,” Vaccariello said.

The North Royalton wife and mothers says her family has also lost 12-feet of land in their backyard from erosion to the creek, “So, we’re excited about this project moving forward and taking place.”

A major step to get water flowing in the right direction, and away from everyone’s basements.

