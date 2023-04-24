University Hospitals offer free stroke screenings throughout May

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals (UH) are offering free stroke screenings throughout the area in May, with additional information, such as how to recognize and prevent strokes, available.

Strokes are the leading cause of serious long-term disability in the U.S., according to UH, who said a simple screening can provide peace of mind.

Screenings include stroke risk assessment, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose and total cholesterol.

You can learn whether you’re at risk at one of the following locations during Stroke Awareness Month:

May 3 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

UH Ahuja Medical Center

Enid B. and David M. Rosenberg, MD

Conference Suites A/B & C

3999 Richmond Road, Beachwood

May 4 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UH Cleveland Medical Center

Atrium (near cafeteria)

11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

May 9 | 12:30-1:30 p.m.

North Olmsted Senior Center

28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted

May 10 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.*

UH Elyria Medical Center

Gates Auditorium

630 East River Street, Elyria

May 11 | 12 - 2 p.m.*

Parma-Powers Branch of Cuyahoga

County Public Library

6996 Powers Boulevard, Parma

May 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UH Brunner Sanden Deitrick

Wellness Center

8655 Market Street, Mentor

May 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ashland County Fairgrounds -

Mozelle Hall

2042 Claremont Avenue, Ashland

Ice Cream Social Senior Health Fair

May 18 | 5 – 7 p.m.

Southwest General Health Center

Williams Conference Center

18697 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

May 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Haymaker Farmers Market

217 North Mantua Street, Kent

May 22 | 10 – 11 a.m.

Westlake Community/Senior Center

28975 Hilliard Boulevard, Westlake

May 24 | 12 – 1 p.m.*

UH Conneaut Medical Center

Board Room

158 West Main Road, Conneaut

May 25 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UH Cleveland Medical Center

Atrium (near cafeteria)

11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland

May 31 | 12 – 1 p.m.*

UH Geneva Medical Center

Cafeteria

870 West Main Street, Geneva

May 31 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

UH Geauga Medical Center

Main Lobby

13207 Ravenna Road, Chardon

* Screenings and additional activities offered at these events may vary. Please visit website for more information.

Preregistration is not required. Visit UHhospitals.org/StrokeRisk to learn more about stroke risk or to find additional stroke screening dates and locations.

UH also is offering two virtual health talks. To register for these, visit UHhospitals.org/StrokeRisk.

Stroke Awareness Month: Stroke 101

May 10, 2023 | 12 – 1 p.m.

Presented by:

Cathy Sila, MD, the Gilbert W Humphrey Endowed Professor; Chair, Department of Neurology; Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center and UH Systems Stroke Program, UH Neurological Institute, UH Cleveland Medical Center, and Professor of Neurology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

Life After Stroke – Community Education and Support Series Event

May 24 | 6 – 7 p.m.

