University Hospitals offer free stroke screenings throughout May
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals (UH) are offering free stroke screenings throughout the area in May, with additional information, such as how to recognize and prevent strokes, available.
Strokes are the leading cause of serious long-term disability in the U.S., according to UH, who said a simple screening can provide peace of mind.
Screenings include stroke risk assessment, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose and total cholesterol.
You can learn whether you’re at risk at one of the following locations during Stroke Awareness Month:
May 3 | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
UH Ahuja Medical Center
Enid B. and David M. Rosenberg, MD
Conference Suites A/B & C
3999 Richmond Road, Beachwood
May 4 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UH Cleveland Medical Center
Atrium (near cafeteria)
11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
May 9 | 12:30-1:30 p.m.
North Olmsted Senior Center
28114 Lorain Road, North Olmsted
May 10 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.*
UH Elyria Medical Center
Gates Auditorium
630 East River Street, Elyria
May 11 | 12 - 2 p.m.*
Parma-Powers Branch of Cuyahoga
County Public Library
6996 Powers Boulevard, Parma
May 12 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UH Brunner Sanden Deitrick
Wellness Center
8655 Market Street, Mentor
May 17 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ashland County Fairgrounds -
Mozelle Hall
2042 Claremont Avenue, Ashland
Ice Cream Social Senior Health Fair
May 18 | 5 – 7 p.m.
Southwest General Health Center
Williams Conference Center
18697 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
May 20 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Haymaker Farmers Market
217 North Mantua Street, Kent
May 22 | 10 – 11 a.m.
Westlake Community/Senior Center
28975 Hilliard Boulevard, Westlake
May 24 | 12 – 1 p.m.*
UH Conneaut Medical Center
Board Room
158 West Main Road, Conneaut
May 25 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UH Cleveland Medical Center
Atrium (near cafeteria)
11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland
May 31 | 12 – 1 p.m.*
UH Geneva Medical Center
Cafeteria
870 West Main Street, Geneva
May 31 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UH Geauga Medical Center
Main Lobby
13207 Ravenna Road, Chardon
* Screenings and additional activities offered at these events may vary. Please visit website for more information.
Preregistration is not required. Visit UHhospitals.org/StrokeRisk to learn more about stroke risk or to find additional stroke screening dates and locations.
UH also is offering two virtual health talks. To register for these, visit UHhospitals.org/StrokeRisk.
Stroke Awareness Month: Stroke 101
May 10, 2023 | 12 – 1 p.m.
Presented by:
Cathy Sila, MD, the Gilbert W Humphrey Endowed Professor; Chair, Department of Neurology; Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center and UH Systems Stroke Program, UH Neurological Institute, UH Cleveland Medical Center, and Professor of Neurology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Life After Stroke – Community Education and Support Series Event
May 24 | 6 – 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.