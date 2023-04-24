US Marshals: Stark County man wanted for shooting pregnant woman in car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday asked for the community’s help in locating a man who is wanted by the Canton Police Department for felonious assault from a shooting in March.

Officials said 42-year-old Charles Turner allegedly fired a gun at a car in the 500 block of Shorb Avenue in Canton on March 27.

Marshals said the driver, a pregnant woman, transported herself to Aultman Hospital in serious condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the back.

Officials also said Turner is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Officials said Turner is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Marshals said Turner is known to frequent the Cleveland and Canton areas.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.