2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

WATCH: Cleveland Guardians LHP Logan Allen strikes out 8 in MLB debut

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, in his major league debut, delivers during...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen, in his major league debut, delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Logan Allen made an instant impact for the Cleveland Guardians during his major league debut on Sunday.

Allen, the 25-year-old LHP, struck out eight batters during his first game at Progressive Field during the 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

Allen’s eight strikeouts became the 4th-most in club history for a major league debut.

Allen also became the third pitcher to throw for 6.0 or more innings while recording 8 or more strikeouts and holding an opponent to one or zero runs in an MLB debut.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians announce 3rd annual ‘Grand Slam Beerfest’ at Progressive Field
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Guardians hang on to take series finale in Detroit, 3-2
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Reviewed call aids Nats’ rally in 7-6 win over Guardians
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Guardians drop 4-3 heartbreaker to Yankees