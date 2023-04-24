WATCH: Cleveland Guardians LHP Logan Allen strikes out 8 in MLB debut
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Logan Allen made an instant impact for the Cleveland Guardians during his major league debut on Sunday.
Allen, the 25-year-old LHP, struck out eight batters during his first game at Progressive Field during the 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.
Allen’s eight strikeouts became the 4th-most in club history for a major league debut.
Allen also became the third pitcher to throw for 6.0 or more innings while recording 8 or more strikeouts and holding an opponent to one or zero runs in an MLB debut.
