Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a person who impersonating law enforcement, while attempting to make traffic stops, according to a video posted to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says they are aware of three incidents that have occurred within the last three days where drivers have been pulled over by what appears to be an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

One of the vehicles that were pulled over was driven by a man, officials say this stopped the impersonator from going forward with the traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is reportedly wearing a vest with a body camera during these traffic stops and the suspected vehicle has been described as a dark color with flashing lights inside.

“The person is pulling people over, asking them some questions … and essentially trying to lure women. Two of these vehicles have contained women, asking them to step out of the car,” said Captain Doug Hunter from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is also telling residents that it is highly unlikely for an unmarked law enforcement vehicle to be used during a real traffic stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-287-5750.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

