34-year-old Summit County man arrested after shooting dog

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County man was arrested Tuesday on charges of animal cruelty, among others, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of an intoxicated man engaging in violent behavior around midnight.

The man, identified as Louis Shipka, 34, was making threatening statements, including threatening to shoot his dog, according to police, which he did.

After deputies arrived, Shipka refused to leave his house, with deputies learning he had a “large amount” of firearms inside.

He continued to barricade himself inside, leading to the Summit County SWAT Team and hostage negotiators coming to the home.

After negotiators tried to get Shipka out, a drone was used to see Shipka in the basement of the home.

Deputies entered the home, and Shipka was arrested.

He has been charged with:

Cruelty to Animals

Weapons while Intoxicated

Discharge of a Firearm in City Limits

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

