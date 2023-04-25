2 Strong 4 Bullies
624 Ohio schools receive $42 million in funding for safety and security upgrades

West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than $42 million is going to hundreds of Ohio schools to improve physical safety efforts and security upgrades.

Gov. Mike DeWine awarded the funding to 624 schools as part of the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

The grant program has now brought more than $215 million to a total of 2,789 schools.

“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” said DeWine. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our kids, and with today’s announcement, every qualifying school that applied for a grant has now received at least one award, including schools in all 88 counties.”

The K-12 School Safety Grant Program was launched in 2021 to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as:

  • new security cameras
  • public address systems
  • automatic door locks
  • visitor badging systems
  • exterior lighting

[ Click here to see the 624 schools and the funding each will receive in this fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program ]

