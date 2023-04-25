AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protest-related incidents in Akron led to two arrests, three cars towed, and numerous traffic citations issued on Monday night, police confirmed.

Akron Police said officers saw several protesters walking and a caravan of over a dozen cars heading westbound on East Tallmadge Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on April 24.

Officers saw cars being driven recklessly during the procession, with people hanging out of car windows and blocking intersections, according to APD.

Cars blocked the entire westbound travel lane on East Tallmadge Avenue at one point, said APD, which created an “understandable hinderance” to other commuters.

APD said two kids were killed six months earlier while riding in and hanging outside a car window during a funeral procession on South Arlington Street on Oct. 6.

Those public safety concerns partly caused the officers to initiate a traffic stop on a Nissan Armada in the Circle K parking lot on the corner of North Main Street and Tallmadge Avenue, according to APD.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Nissan and her passenger were issued a citation and released, APD said.

A blue car drove into the parking lot during the traffic stop and started filming the officers, APD stated.

Officers saw that car being driven recklessly moments earlier by a man who at one point had the door open while standing up, said APD.

APD identified the driver as 26-year-old Elijah Hawkins, who was arrested without incident.

A loaded handgun was found inside the car he was driving, according to APD.

APD said Hawkins was arrested and charged with the following:

carrying concealed weapons

having weapons under disability

having a firearm in a motor vehicle

He was also issued several citations and booked into Summit County Jail, APD stated.

Elijah Hawkins (Summit County Jail)

APD shared this photo of the gun that was seized from the car Hawkins was driving:

Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests (Akron Police)

Officers had to relocate twice after the initial traffic stop to avoid more interference from protesters in the caravan, APD stated.

APD identified the leader of the procession at various times as 40-year-old Frank Ragsdale.

He went to where the officers relocated and reportedly blocked the egress of at least one marked police cruiser with his body, which delayed the officers from leaving, according to APD.

Ragsdale was ultimately arrested after following the officers to a second location, said APD.

APD stated Ragsdale was charged with the following:

obstructing official business

disorderly conduct

He was also issued traffic citations for reckless operation before being booked into the Summit County Jail, according to APD.

Frank Ragsdale (Summit County Jail)

A total of three cars were towed, according to APD.

