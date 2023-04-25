2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests

Frank Ragsdale and Elijah Hawkins
Frank Ragsdale and Elijah Hawkins(Summit County Jail)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protest-related incidents in Akron led to two arrests, three cars towed, and numerous traffic citations issued on Monday night, police confirmed.

Akron Police said officers saw several protesters walking and a caravan of over a dozen cars heading westbound on East Tallmadge Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on April 24.

[ Akron Police say there was no finding of excessive force for their use of pepper spray during a protest ]

[ Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker ]

Officers saw cars being driven recklessly during the procession, with people hanging out of car windows and blocking intersections, according to APD.

Cars blocked the entire westbound travel lane on East Tallmadge Avenue at one point, said APD, which created an “understandable hinderance” to other commuters.

APD said two kids were killed six months earlier while riding in and hanging outside a car window during a funeral procession on South Arlington Street on Oct. 6.

Those public safety concerns partly caused the officers to initiate a traffic stop on a Nissan Armada in the Circle K parking lot on the corner of North Main Street and Tallmadge Avenue, according to APD.

The 35-year-old woman driving the Nissan and her passenger were issued a citation and released, APD said.

A blue car drove into the parking lot during the traffic stop and started filming the officers, APD stated.

Officers saw that car being driven recklessly moments earlier by a man who at one point had the door open while standing up, said APD.

APD identified the driver as 26-year-old Elijah Hawkins, who was arrested without incident.

A loaded handgun was found inside the car he was driving, according to APD.

APD said Hawkins was arrested and charged with the following:

  • carrying concealed weapons
  • having weapons under disability
  • having a firearm in a motor vehicle

He was also issued several citations and booked into Summit County Jail, APD stated.

Elijah Hawkins
Elijah Hawkins(Summit County Jail)

APD shared this photo of the gun that was seized from the car Hawkins was driving:

Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests
Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests(Akron Police)

Officers had to relocate twice after the initial traffic stop to avoid more interference from protesters in the caravan, APD stated.

APD identified the leader of the procession at various times as 40-year-old Frank Ragsdale.

He went to where the officers relocated and reportedly blocked the egress of at least one marked police cruiser with his body, which delayed the officers from leaving, according to APD.

Ragsdale was ultimately arrested after following the officers to a second location, said APD.

APD stated Ragsdale was charged with the following:

  • obstructing official business
  • disorderly conduct

He was also issued traffic citations for reckless operation before being booked into the Summit County Jail, according to APD.

Frank Ragsdale
Frank Ragsdale(Summit County Jail)

A total of three cars were towed, according to APD.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

How scammers use ride share drivers to target grandparents in Northeast Ohio and beyond
How scammers use ride share drivers to target grandparents in Northeast Ohio and beyond
Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory
Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory
A police car.
Teen shoots mom in Mogadore apartment building
Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield police launch homicide investigation after deadly shooting