2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory

Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory
Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory(Source: D&D Precision)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canal Fulton police are searching for suspects that drove into and robbed two businesses.

According to police, around 4:06 Tuesday morning, the suspects drove a Kia Soul into the front entrances of D&D Precision and Delong Lures.

Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory
Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory(Source: D&D Precision)

Four suspects, wearing masks, went into the businesses, taking multiple firearms from D&D Precision.

Police said they fled around 4:08 a.m. in a different car.

It was later discovered that the Kia Soul used to crash into the businesses had been stolen from a home in Canal Fulton overnight.

“We look forward to serving our community again in the next few coming days. We plan to reopen officially on May 2nd,” D&D Precision said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-854-2211.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Frank Ragsdale and Elijah Hawkins
Akron Police: 2 arrested, 3 cars towed, traffic citations issued during Monday’s protests
How scammers use ride share drivers to target grandparents in Northeast Ohio and beyond
How scammers use ride share drivers to target grandparents in Northeast Ohio and beyond
A police car.
Teen shoots mom in Mogadore apartment building
Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield police launch homicide investigation after deadly shooting