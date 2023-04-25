CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canal Fulton police are searching for suspects that drove into and robbed two businesses.

According to police, around 4:06 Tuesday morning, the suspects drove a Kia Soul into the front entrances of D&D Precision and Delong Lures.

Car crashes into 2 Canal Fulton businesses, suspects steal guns from armory (Source: D&D Precision)

Four suspects, wearing masks, went into the businesses, taking multiple firearms from D&D Precision.

Police said they fled around 4:08 a.m. in a different car.

It was later discovered that the Kia Soul used to crash into the businesses had been stolen from a home in Canal Fulton overnight.

“We look forward to serving our community again in the next few coming days. We plan to reopen officially on May 2nd,” D&D Precision said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-854-2211.

