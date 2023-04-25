Cleveland councilmembers unanimously approved erasing over $180 million in medical debt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland councilmembers unanimously approved erasing over $180 million in medical date at a council meeting on Monday.

The council unanimously approved giving $1.9 million to RIP Medical Debt to erase medical debt held by local hospitals, doctors’ groups, and clinics.

The council says medical debt creates mental and emotional stress and may prevent residents of Cleveland from seeking further healthcare.

According to a press release by the city council, the legislation is expected to help around 50,000 Clevelanders and erase $190 million in medical debt.

Residents qualify if they live in a household with an income up to 400% of federal poverty guidelines or medical debt that is at least 5% of annual household income, councilmembers say.

The 400% of federal poverty guidelines mean about 80% of Cleveland residents are eligible.

A one-person household making up to $54,360 is eligible, as is a si-person household making up to $148,760, councilmembers say.

Residents will be notified by a branded RIP Medical Debt letter in the mail that their debt is eliminated and is off their credit report.

