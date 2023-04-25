Cuyahoga County May 2 primaries: what voters need to know

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County May primaries are a week away, and the board of elections is working to update voters on voting locations and deadlines.

The Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti will be livestreaming an information update at 12 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.

April 24-28 is the last week for early in-person voting.

The Board of Elections opens at 7:30 a.m..

Early voting Monday, May 1 is no longer available.

19 News will be streaming the Board of Elections update here at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

