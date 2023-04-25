2 Strong 4 Bullies
Extremists sharing power station attack strategies, feds warn

FILE - Power stations like these face an increasing threat from domestic extremists, the Department of Homeland Security warned in a memo on Monday.(Source: WBAL/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning about domestic extremists attacking U.S. power stations with guns.

According to a DHS bulletin released Monday and distributed to U.S. critical infrastructure operators, extremists are promoting and sharing tactics online about that and how to disable key components of the power grid.

The DHS said the information exchanges are likely to escalate the threat to U.S. infrastructure.

The bulletin follows a flurry of recent attacks and vandalism.

They include gunfire that knocked out power for tens of thousands of North Carolina residents last December.

According to the FBI, some of the plotters have extreme ideologies about race or ethnicity and hope to create civil disorder.

Most utilities in the U.S. run drills for how to handle such attacks.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

