KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is hosting the Lamb Jam, an educational experience ‘ewe’ won’t want to miss!

Lamb Jam takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29-30.

Aside from adoring the “baaa-by” lambs, you’ll also get to see sheep and goats while you help harvest their fleece and fiber by trying your hand at shearing and spinning wool.

You can also watch the Border Collies heard the sheep, if the weather permits.

Lamb Jam is included in the Farmpark admission, which ranges from $7-9.

Here’s a list of activities taking place throughout the weekend:

Activity Time Sheep shearing (with electric shears) 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Hands-on spinning and weaving activities 10 a.m. - noon, 2-4 p.m. Border collie sheep herding demonstrations 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. (weather permitting) Rainbow sheep shearing 11:30 a.m. Sheep shearing (with hand-held blade shears) 3 p.m. Western Reserve Spinners Weavers Guild demonstrations 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Lamb Jam takes a look at how certain sheep’s wool gets to ultimately become your sweater,” says Lake Metroparks Events Manager Andy McGovern. “Visitors can experience the whole process as they watch sheep shearing demonstrations and then see wool spinning and weaving demonstrations.” Hands-on activities include shearing the sheep, spinning and fleecing the wool and more.”

Visitors can also learn how to do the new Lamb Jam Shuffle!

Click here for more information and a complete Lamb Jam schedule.

The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Rd. in Kirtland.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosts Lamb Jam April 29-30 (Lake Metroparks Farmpark)

