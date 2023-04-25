LL Cool J brings music legends to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland will welcome music legends to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this August, in the form of the F.O.R.C.E. Live with LL Cool J.
Presented by Rock the Bells and Live Nation Urban, The F.O.R.C.E. brings the “frequencies of real creative energy.”
LL Cool J will be joined by The Roots, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.
Select cities, not yet announced, will bring special guests including:
- Queen Latifah
- Salt-N-Pepa
- Common
- Big Boi
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- De Le Soul
- Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick
- Goodie Mob
- Ice-T
- Jadakiss
- Juvenile
- Method Man and Redman
- and more!
Tickets for the Aug. 12 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with select presales available.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.