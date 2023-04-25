LL Cool J brings music legends to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland will welcome music legends to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this August, in the form of the F.O.R.C.E. Live with LL Cool J.

Presented by Rock the Bells and Live Nation Urban, The F.O.R.C.E. brings the “frequencies of real creative energy.”

LL Cool J will be joined by The Roots, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

Select cities, not yet announced, will bring special guests including:

Queen Latifah

Salt-N-Pepa

Common

Big Boi

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

De Le Soul

Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick

Goodie Mob

Ice-T

Jadakiss

Juvenile

Method Man and Redman

and more!

Tickets for the Aug. 12 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with select presales available.

