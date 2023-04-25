2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

LL Cool J brings music legends to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Award Ceremony Will Be December 14 on CBS
The Award Ceremony Will Be December 14 on CBS(CBS/Getty Images)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland will welcome music legends to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this August, in the form of the F.O.R.C.E. Live with LL Cool J.

Presented by Rock the Bells and Live Nation Urban, The F.O.R.C.E. brings the “frequencies of real creative energy.”

LL Cool J will be joined by The Roots, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip.

Select cities, not yet announced, will bring special guests including:

  • Queen Latifah
  • Salt-N-Pepa
  • Common
  • Big Boi
  • Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • De Le Soul
  • Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick
  • Goodie Mob
  • Ice-T
  • Jadakiss
  • Juvenile
  • Method Man and Redman
  • and more!

Tickets for the Aug. 12 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with select presales available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

A Safe Exchange Zone was designated in the parking lot of the Mentor Police Department
Mentor Police Department offers safe spot for internet sale exchanges
West Geauga High School
624 Ohio schools receive $42 million in funding for safety and security upgrades
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June, but NOPEC...
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric more than double, and NOPEC may be the answer
Joe Biden announces bid for reelection in 2024
Joe Biden announces bid for reelection in 2024