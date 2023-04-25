2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mansfield police launch homicide investigation after deadly shooting

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police said officers launched a homicide investigation early Tuesday afternoon after discovering a person fatally shot.

According to police, officers were called out around 3:40 p.m. to West 4th Street near Helen Avenue for the shooting.

They found the victim, whose identity is not being released, dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Further information could not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (419) 755-9791.

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
