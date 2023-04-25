Mentor Police Department offers safe spot for internet sale exchanges

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor police department is now offering a safe place for people to exchange bought and sold goods from online platforms in person.

The Safe Exchange Zone is in the police department parking lot and offers 24/7 surveillance.

Located at 8500 Civic Center Boulevard, the parking lot may be used for all kinds of arrangements, including e-commerce and child custody exchanges.

The city of Mentor offered some safety tips alongside their announcement.

Always arrange the meeting during daylight hours.

Bring a friend or family member with you for the transaction.

Only accept CASH or secure online payment methods like PayPal

Inspect the item and make sure it is what you are expecting.

…and always keep your phone with you.

