Mentor Police Department offers safe spot for internet sale exchanges
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor police department is now offering a safe place for people to exchange bought and sold goods from online platforms in person.
The Safe Exchange Zone is in the police department parking lot and offers 24/7 surveillance.
Located at 8500 Civic Center Boulevard, the parking lot may be used for all kinds of arrangements, including e-commerce and child custody exchanges.
The city of Mentor offered some safety tips alongside their announcement.
- Always arrange the meeting during daylight hours.
- Bring a friend or family member with you for the transaction.
- Only accept CASH or secure online payment methods like PayPal
- Inspect the item and make sure it is what you are expecting.
- …and always keep your phone with you.
