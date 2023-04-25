2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor Police Department offers safe spot for internet sale exchanges

A Safe Exchange Zone was designated in the parking lot of the Mentor Police Department
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor police department is now offering a safe place for people to exchange bought and sold goods from online platforms in person.

The Safe Exchange Zone is in the police department parking lot and offers 24/7 surveillance.

Located at 8500 Civic Center Boulevard, the parking lot may be used for all kinds of arrangements, including e-commerce and child custody exchanges.

The city of Mentor offered some safety tips alongside their announcement.

  • Always arrange the meeting during daylight hours.
  • Bring a friend or family member with you for the transaction.
  • Only accept CASH or secure online payment methods like PayPal
  • Inspect the item and make sure it is what you are expecting.
  • …and always keep your phone with you.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

