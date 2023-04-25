North Olmsted teen missing for three weeks, family hopes to find him

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Caleb Ellis has been missing for nearly a month, and his family is desperate to find him.

Michael Ellis, Caleb’s father, said it’s unusual three weeks have gone by, and he has not received a phone call or a text that his son is safe.

“It’s restless nights, can’t sleep,” Ellis said. “I’m a wreck, stressed out.”

North Olmsted Police said the 16-year-old ran away with two other teens on April 6.

One of those teens has been brought home.

Right now, no one is sure where Caleb and the other teen, Mikey Ward, could be.

“No idea, I wish we knew,” Ellis said. “We’ve been trying to find leads. North Olmsted police has been trying to come up on some leads, but everything has been coming up empty handed.”

Ellis said he dropped Caleb off for school on April 6, and some time that evening is when he took off.

“I just don’t understand why he would just disappear for three weeks,” Ellis said. “All his loved ones are missing him. His grandparents are a wreck.”

Ellis hopes his son knows his family won’t stop looking for him until they know he is home safe with them.

“Please, Caleb come home. We need you,” Ellis said. “We love you. We miss you. We need you in our life.”

North Olmsted Police told 19 News they are following up on every lead to help find Caleb.

They believe he could be outside of North Olmsted. If you see him, you can call the police department in that city.

