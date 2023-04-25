2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Olmsted teen missing for three weeks, family hopes to find him

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Caleb Ellis has been missing for nearly a month, and his family is desperate to find him.

Michael Ellis, Caleb’s father, said it’s unusual three weeks have gone by, and he has not received a phone call or a text that his son is safe.

“It’s restless nights, can’t sleep,” Ellis said. “I’m a wreck, stressed out.”

Police: 3 teenagers missing from North Olmsted, believed to be together

North Olmsted Police said the 16-year-old ran away with two other teens on April 6.

One of those teens has been brought home.

Right now, no one is sure where Caleb and the other teen, Mikey Ward, could be.

“No idea, I wish we knew,” Ellis said. “We’ve been trying to find leads. North Olmsted police has been trying to come up on some leads, but everything has been coming up empty handed.”

Ellis said he dropped Caleb off for school on April 6, and some time that evening is when he took off.

“I just don’t understand why he would just disappear for three weeks,” Ellis said. “All his loved ones are missing him. His grandparents are a wreck.”

Ellis hopes his son knows his family won’t stop looking for him until they know he is home safe with them.

“Please, Caleb come home. We need you,” Ellis said. “We love you. We miss you. We need you in our life.”

North Olmsted Police told 19 News they are following up on every lead to help find Caleb.

They believe he could be outside of North Olmsted. If you see him, you can call the police department in that city.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield police launch homicide investigation after deadly shooting
Concerns spark in East Liverpool over incineration of waste from toxic train derailment
Concerns spark in East Liverpool over incineration of waste from toxic train derailment
The students at John Marshall High School say that gun violence impacts them on a daily basis.
Students organize walkout at John Marshall High School to raise awareness about gun violence
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop