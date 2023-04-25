2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Light showers this afternoon and evening

Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Upper level low pressure system is to our north. A cold air mass remains in place. A disturbance rotating around the low pressure system is forecast to pass through later today. Clouds will be on the increase this morning. Light showers will track into the area from west to east. Scattered light showers this evening. Most rain amounts should be less than a quarter inch. High temperatures only in the 50 to 55 degree range. It’ll remain cloudy tonight once the showers move out. Temperatures fall to the 35 to 40 degree range. Clouds to start tomorrow. There could be a few lake effect showers around early on. Looks like we will see more sun during the afternoon. It remains cooler than normal with afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees. A good deal of sun on the way Thursday.

