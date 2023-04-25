2 Strong 4 Bullies
Students organize walkout at John Marshall High School to raise awareness about gun violence

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Civics 2.0 class at John Marshall High School organized a walkout Monday to raise awareness about gun violence, calling it “It’s Bigger Than the Bullet.”

The walkout began at 1:30 with students holding signs and wearing bright orange shirts with the hashtags #NoMoreSilence and #EndGunViolence.

The students also held a program in the school cafeteria where speakers and and guests shared stories about the impact gun violence has had on them.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

