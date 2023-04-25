2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard

Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard
Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard(Springfield Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that spring is here, you’re used to seeing animals like birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and perhaps the occasional stray cat in your yard.

But can you imagine waking up to find two miniature ponies outside your door?

That’s what happened at to Spring Township residents on April 25.

Springfield Township Police got a call reporting two miniature ponies were found in the backyard of their Darrell Street house.

Aside from the surprise visit, this picture shared by STPD seems to show the ponies are quiet guests, already tuckered out from their little escape:

Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard
Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard(Springfield Township Police)

But how these ponies got out isn’t the only question police are asking...

STPD is asking the community to help find who these ponies belong to.

If they’re yours, or know who the owner is, call STPD at 330-733-1061.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Reminderville Police K-9 Crixus dies after battling cancer
Reminderville Police K-9 Crixus dies after battling cancer
New law bans gas chambers for euthanasia at Ohio animal shelters
Retired Akron Police K-9 Recon, who served for 9 years, dies
Retired Akron Police K-9 Recon, who served for 9 years, dies
Cleveland Police officer comes to rescue for emaciated abandoned dog
Cleveland Police officer comes to rescue for emaciated abandoned dog