SPRING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that spring is here, you’re used to seeing animals like birds, squirrels, chipmunks, and perhaps the occasional stray cat in your yard.

But can you imagine waking up to find two miniature ponies outside your door?

That’s what happened at to Spring Township residents on April 25.

Springfield Township Police got a call reporting two miniature ponies were found in the backyard of their Darrell Street house.

Aside from the surprise visit, this picture shared by STPD seems to show the ponies are quiet guests, already tuckered out from their little escape:

Summit County residents wake up to find 2 miniature ponies in yard (Springfield Township Police)

But how these ponies got out isn’t the only question police are asking...

STPD is asking the community to help find who these ponies belong to.

If they’re yours, or know who the owner is, call STPD at 330-733-1061.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.