Teen shoots mom in Mogadore apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man shot his mother in an apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to Mogadore Police.

The shooting happened at the Dick Street Apartments located at the corner of Mogadore Road and Marion Avenue.

Police said he fled into the woods between the apartments and Meadowridge Rd after the shooting.

Officers swarmed the area and set up a perimeter and were eventually able to arrest the teen a short time later.

Chief Todd Higgins immediately went to and sent Summit County Deputies to nearby O. H. Somers elementary school to ensure the student’s safety.

Police said the mother is expected to be ok.

This a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information.

