2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts

Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts
Toledo gang arrested after slew of break ins, thefts(Source: Perkins Township Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Six suspected gang members from the Toledo area were arrested on charges including breaking and entering, burglary and safe cracking, among others, according to Perkins Township police.

Police said back in July, several suspect members of the CHOLO gang came to Erie County, stealing multiple cars and breaking into homes and businesses.

Within a few hours of the crimes, detectives from several departments found the suspects at a hotel in Perrysburg, and recovered items stolen from Erie County.

According to police, this included multiple cars, around $16,000 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods and evidence of safecracking for the breaking and entering of the Huron Market.

Multiple police departments in Wood and Lucas Counties, had been investigating the group for their involvement in auto thefts and “smash and grabs.”

These “smash and grabs” allowed the group to steal a car, and then use the car to smash out the window of a closed business, stealing merchandise before driving away in another stolen car, police said.

A joint investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, including Erie County, Wood County and Lucas County, led to the arrests.

Charges to include: Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, Participating in a Criminal Gang, Breaking and Entering, Burglary, and Safe Cracking along with a slew of other charges.

Joshua Schultz, 30, was recently sentenced to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison in Erie County for his involvement, and Don Eames, 21, was also indicted, but has not yet been sentenced as he is awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in Toledo.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Mansfield Senior High School students arrested for bomb threat. (Source: Mansfield Police...
Mansfield police launch homicide investigation after deadly shooting
North Olmsted teen missing for three weeks, family hopes to find him
North Olmsted teen missing for three weeks, family hopes to find him
Concerns spark in East Liverpool over incineration of waste from toxic train derailment
Concerns spark in East Liverpool over incineration of waste from toxic train derailment
The students at John Marshall High School say that gun violence impacts them on a daily basis.
Students organize walkout at John Marshall High School to raise awareness about gun violence
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of ‘imposter’ making traffic stop