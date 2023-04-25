Valley View Bridge down to 1 lane due to accident Tuesday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence police responded to a one car accident on Valley View Bridge early Tuesday.

One car MVA on the Valley View Bridge. Early reports are that is a fatal accident. I480 W is down to one lane on the bridge. If you look closely you can see the silver pickup. pic.twitter.com/PK5hcaCFQE — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 25, 2023

Independence Police Department will be issuing a statement on the accident Tuesday, according to police.

Police could not confirm any information regarding the crash.

Traffic was down to one lane on the Valley View Bridge heading west.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

