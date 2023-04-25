2 Strong 4 Bullies
Valley View Bridge down to 1 lane due to accident Tuesday morning

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence police responded to a one car accident on Valley View Bridge early Tuesday.

Independence Police Department will be issuing a statement on the accident Tuesday, according to police.

Police could not confirm any information regarding the crash.

Traffic was down to one lane on the Valley View Bridge heading west.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

