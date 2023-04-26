14-year-old Lorain boy missing since April 20

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing 14-year-old Donathon Dean, who hasn’t been seen since April 20.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, white T-shirt, and red jogger pants, according to police.

Police said he ran away from his home.

Call Det. Chris Colon at 440-204-2195 if you see Dean or know where he may be.

“If anyone is knowingly hiding Dean and preventing his family from finding him, you can and will be charged accordingly,” Lorain Police stated.

Donathon Dean (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

