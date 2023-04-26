Akron city, county buildings open up following Jayland Walker protests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been more than a week since a grand jury decided to not charge eight officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Worries over safety during protests forced city and county officials to close buildings temporarily. They opened back up on Wednesday.

One woman says she’s relieved the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center is back open. She says her granddaughter has been trying to pay a ticket, but couldn’t because the building was closed.

Last Monday a caravan of cars protested through the city blocking traffic. Police say at one point they heard gunshots and someone set off fireworks. It ended in six arrests.

The city, is not letting their guard down yet. Fencing is still up outside the police department, and court house.

Some downtown Akron businesses are still boarded up. Lonnell Phelps is the general manager of the Jimmy John’s located on S. Main Street in Akron. They chose not to board their restaurant up. He says business slowed down last week.

“With the university closing down we did have to take off some of our catering orders that were pre ordered,” said Phelps.

In Highland Square, three restaurants were vandalized by protesters last Wednesday night. The restaurants were Chipotle Mexican Grill, Irie Jamaican Kitchen, and Wally Waffle. Their windows were broken, and have been boarded up.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.