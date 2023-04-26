Area workers frustrated as giant downtown sinkhole still not repaired

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Clair and Ontario intersection is still closed over a month after a water main break created a sinkhole.

“Zero confidence improved, yes,” said manager of the Dave’s Cosmic Subs on St. Clair Avenue Mike Lombardi of the city’s management and communication of the situation.

19 News contacted the city of Cleveland’s Mayor’s Office, the Department of Engineering, Cleveland Public Water and Cleveland Water Pollution Control, looking for details on the repair process. No one was able to provide a response.

The intersection in Cleveland collapsed on Sunday, March 19, following an earlier water main break. Crews have since continued to repair the road and underlying damage.

The closure has affected local businesses, like Dave’s Cosmic Subs, and their bottom lines.

Lombardi explains the flow of car traffic on St. Clair served as a publicity tool: “it’s kind of like free advertising since the light is right there. So people would stop and see ‘Dave’s Cosmic Subs.’”

Other workers told 19 News that they’ve experienced slower business and less traffic. One said their sales dropped around 20 percent. Another explained he is still receiving calls from customers asking if they are even open due to the construction nearby.

“I definitely notice it every day,” Lombardi said, “when it first happened it was so dusty and dirty over here that nobody was coming.”

Since it is not clear how long the road repairs will last, all Lombardi can do is speculate and go by what he’s heard.

“Some say about 3 months,” he said, “but it’ll probably be longer.”

The sub sandwich shop manager is confident he and his team can weather this storm—he just hopes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime sinkhole.

“We’ll make it past the sinkhole, but hopefully it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

