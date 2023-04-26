Caught on camera: suspect rummages through Willoughby Hills residents’ unlocked cars

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Security cameras caught a suspect going through several unlocked cars, Willoughby Hills Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help.

Numerous residents’ cars were rummaged though between 2-5 a.m. on April 25, according to WHPD.

WHPD shared the ring camera footage of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page.

Detectives are hoping other residents or businesses have security camera footage of anything suspicious to help identify this suspect.

Call the Willoughby Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-942-9111 if you have footage to share or any tips.

“This is a friendly reminder to lock your cars and don’t leave keys or any other valuable items in your cars,” WHPD stated.

