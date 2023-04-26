2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man missing for over 8 months

Thomas Daryl Phillips Jr.
Thomas Daryl Phillips Jr.(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for a man that has been missing since August of last year.

The man, Thoman Daryl Phillips Jr., was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022 in the area of East 47th and Payne.

Police said he traveled north bound on a silver and blue mountain bike, and has not been seen since.

Phillips is described by police as a 40-year-old man, 6 foot 1 inch tall, about 210 pounds with chin length brown hair and a brown goatee.

According to police, he goes by the nickname “Burl” and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve dress shirt and DC brand shoes.

Phillips suffers from several medical ailments, according to police.

He is known to frequent the westside of Cleveland, police said, in the area of West 50th and Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Donathon Dean
14-year-old Lorain boy missing since April 20
Multiple suspects wanted for robbing elderly woman in Streetsboro grocery store parking lot,...
Streetsboro police looking for 3 suspects in robbery of elderly woman in store parking lot (surveillance video)
Omlsted Wireless was broken into early this morning by three short statured suspects. Police...
North Olmsted wireless store gets ripped off big time by little crooks (video)
Aerial footage of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Cleanup in East Palestine costing Norfolk Southern millions and millions in losses
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dunks past New York Knicks center Mitchell...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide for Game 5