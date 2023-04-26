Cleveland man missing for over 8 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are still searching for a man that has been missing since August of last year.

The man, Thoman Daryl Phillips Jr., was last seen on Aug. 20, 2022 in the area of East 47th and Payne.

Police said he traveled north bound on a silver and blue mountain bike, and has not been seen since.

Phillips is described by police as a 40-year-old man, 6 foot 1 inch tall, about 210 pounds with chin length brown hair and a brown goatee.

According to police, he goes by the nickname “Burl” and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve dress shirt and DC brand shoes.

Phillips suffers from several medical ailments, according to police.

He is known to frequent the westside of Cleveland, police said, in the area of West 50th and Memphis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

