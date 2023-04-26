2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh facing new criminal charges

Alex Murdaugh has been indicted on two more counts of tax evasion for failing to report over $2 million worth of income. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Alex Murdaugh, convicted of killing his wife and son, has been indicted by a grand jury last week on new charges.

WHNS reports Murdaugh was charged with two additional counts of tax evasion. He is already facing 99 charges related to unreported taxes, fraud, stolen money and other alleged financial crimes.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office previously reported that Murdaugh owed nearly $500,000 in state taxes. Authorities estimated he didn’t report $6.9 million worth of income earned through illegal acts.

The latest indictment is for tax years 2020 and 2021. The attorney general said Murdaugh failed to report more than $2.1 million worth of income gained illegally. According to the indictment, the funds were part of his ongoing scheme to defraud clients of settlement money.

During his murder trial, Murdaugh admitted on the witness stand to lying and stealing from clients, his former law firm and friends.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
18 arrested in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking conspiracy after 2-year investigation
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

East Liverpool residents worry about toxic soil from East Palestine being burned in their...
East Liverpool residents worry about toxic soil from East Palestine train derailment being burned in community
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Trump might use trial docs to scorch witnesses, DA says
Wayne County Sheriff warms women drivers stay alert
Fake cops stop unsuspecting women in Wayne County
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote
Critical negotiations underway on Capitol Hill today aimed at passing a bill to avert a U.S....
Lawmakers brace for potential debt-ceiling vote Wednesday