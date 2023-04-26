Cuyahoga Falls mom wants more security measures at schools to prevent shootings

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Kuljko’s son is starting kindergarten this fall with the Cuyahoga Falls City School District.

In light of recent mass shootings inside schools nationwide, she has the fear her child and his classmates could be the next victims.

“We’re talking about kids here,” Kuljko said. “They don’t know how to run, hide and fight. They go to school to get an education. They shouldn’t have to go to school and be trained to fight for their lives.”

She is doing what she can to help make her child’s school district prepared to prevent tragedy.

Kuljko is hoping to raise money within the community to have safety officers in every school building and possibly bulletproof film on windows.

“That’s where the community needs to come together for that because they can’t do it by themselves, but they are trying their best to do as much as they can with the money that they have,” Kuljko said.

Kuljko said other parents are on board with helping fundraise and collaborate with the school district to make this happen so kids are protected.

“I want us to put a budget together and I want them to let me know how much we need to work together as a city with parents and taxpayers and business owners,” Kuljko said. “How much to we have to raise to make sure we have this for each school.”

